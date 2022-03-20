From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Frontline aspirant for the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, on Sunday visited former Governor of Gombe state and the Senator representing Gombe Central in the 9th Assembly, Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje at his Asokoro residence over his ambition.

The visit was in continuation of Senator Sani Musa’s reaching out and consultations with party leaders ahead of the March 26 national convention.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

In his address during the occasion, Senator Sani Musa explained that the current issues bedevling the party presently were temporary adding that it will all be surmounted with the right leadership.

Enumerating his plans for the party if elected APC Chairman, Sani Musa expressed confidence of uniting all aggrieved persons, provide a level playing field for all and enshrine the principles of internal democracy in the running of the party affairs.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He further stressed that he; “intends to institutionalize the APC as the largest party in Africa to groom leaders, support elected party officials and carry out a holistic restructuring of the entire party architecture.”

Responding, Danjuma Goje in his remarks, emphasised the need for the party to support an energetic and a trustworthy candidate who is self-made and will not be tempted by inducements from corrupt politicians aspiring for political offices.

Senator Goje praised Sani Musa’s efforts and commitment on his Chairmanship blueprint geared towards rebuilding the party from bottom-up in order to ensure every member’s interest is accommodated within the confines of the party’s constitution.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .