From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Frontline aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa, has promised to digitise and make the ruling become an instrument in Africa.

He spoke when he submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms at the national secretariat of the party on Friday.

Promising to create a platform to groom leaders, he said: “I am looking forward to this convention on 26 March and on that day there will be a new beginning in the APC. In which there will be a transitional change.”

“We will bring digitization into the APC. To be cohesive, the APC needs a leadership that will bring direction. The APC needs a leader that will be able to build concession between all dividing organs.

“The executive governors are there to support the party and the party is there to work with the governor. We want to see a party that will become an institution in Africa. APC is the largest party and all we need to do is to put the structure. That is, the political parties need to be very strong.

“We have a democracy in this country that has a very strong foundation, but what we are lacking is the leadership that will be able to transform our party structure to what it should be. A platform to groom leaders.

“That is what I’m bringing new to APC. And APC will not be dependent on anybody to fund it. With the number of 43 million membership, we have no business going cap in hand to beg anybody for money. That is what I am bringing to APC,” he promised.

On why he went ahead to buy nomination forms despite the purported endorsement of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, he asked: “Why did the party sell forms to us? You sold forms to us. And as far as I am concerned, there has never been anybody that officially contacted me or any other aspirants. Nobody!”

“And the spokesperson to Mr President, Femi Adesina had said it that their is no endorsement. So, we want a vibrant leadership. We want leadership that will change the status quo. What are we talking about, the endorsement I want is your endorsement. I want the endorsement of 43 million APC members. That is what I need,” he noted boldly.