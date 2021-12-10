From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC – Niger East) has promised to reposition and re-engineer the ruling party if given the opportunity to lead after next year’s APC National Convention.

He spoke to newsmen while officially announcing his interest in the race, appealing to Nigerians to build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari since 2015.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The senator further argued that those achievements were possible because of Mr President’s religious implementation of the manifesto and agenda of the party.

The lawmaker equally commended the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for the “wonderful job” done in expanding the frontiers by attracting high profile members and their followers from areas where they previously had unsatisfactory electoral outcomes.

“It is for this reason that I am presenting myself as the candidate that can position our great party, the APC, to achieve the electoral and political outcomes necessary to ensure that we consolidate and accelerate our socio-economic transformation.

“Leadership is an awesome and great responsibility that requires a high sense of innovations and vision as a mechanism to changing our nation to more advancements. If repose with the responsibility to lead the party, I will endeavour to justify every day and in every act the trust that will be placed in me.

“Bringing a new beginning to our party leadership will create a new voice and direction to APC and, by extension, creating the best platform for an enduring leadership for our country for the good of all.

“If giving the opportunity to lead the party I will completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party and make it adaptive to the yearnings and aspirations of members and Nigerians.

“I will be adaptive to a participatory and affiliative work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership that will transform the party to a democratic institution that Nigerians will proudly continue to embrace. If we hope to maintain credibility over time, then we must adhere faithfully to the same organizational expectations that our context asks of our teams, for me, my words are my bonds,” he assured.

The senator also called on all the party stakeholders to join hands with him in repositioning the party and re-engineering its internal structure.

His words: “Given my political clout, extensive experience and sphere of influence, I have no doubt that if given the opportunity, the APC will expand its sphere of influence beyond all fault lines and cover the length and breadth of our great country.”

While commenting on some of the challenges facing the party, he said: “Having played a part in building our party at all levels since 2014, I am confident that I am the best candidate to lead the party to achieve our desired objectives. My ambition is borne out of my desire to contribute positively to the nation’s growing democratic process by ensuring that we build strong political structures with the required capacity to address the challenges we face as a party and ultimately as a nation.

“While there is no gainsaying the fact that our party, the All Progressives Congress, has endured its fair share of challenges especially in the areas of internal polarization and fair play, the process of rebuilding and repositioning the party requires visionary and just leadership.

“Besides, the problems that have plagued us recently, and the problems that usually plague societies at any given time, have not been ones stemming from situations where leaders have made tough moral choices when faced with difficult, shades-of-grey options.

“Our problems recently have been that our party leaders have knowingly abandoned even the most basic morality when pursuing personal gain. Most moral leadership problems do not arise from misjudging complicated ethical issues. Most arise from something much simpler: wanton disregard of common decency in pursuit of naked self-interest,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .