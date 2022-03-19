From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Former Governor of Nasarawa State and chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has received the endorsement of the Senate Caucus of the party.

The Leadership of the 9th Senate led by the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya made the declaration on Thursday during the launch of Adamu’s campaign headquarters in Abuja.

The launch of the campaign headquarters located at No 78 Emeka Anyaoku Street, Area 11 Garki in Abuja witnessed the attendance of the leadership of the Senate. Those in attendance include Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege; Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu , Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Adamu Aliero and Senator Barau Jibrin. Others include Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Tahir Monguno as well as party stalwarts and supporters.

In his remarks, Hon Monguno described Senator Adamu as a detribalised leader, noting that the ex-Nasarawa Governor has the capacity to win more states for the APC

“Senator Abdullahi Adamu has been playing a prominent and pivotal role in this democratic dispensation in our country. What we need in our party is a detribalised Nigerian. He is a person that has played a prominent role in our great party with a view to capturing other opposition states.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu while highlighting Adamu’s leadership qualities, recalled his years of relationship with the aspirant during their tenure as governors between 1999 and 2007. Kalu described the Nasarawa West Senator as a leader who would drive the party to success.

“Senator Adamu is someone I’ve known for over 25 years, and we were both governors within the same period. I know that he will make a good chairman. Adamu is a leader who is courageous. He is a man who, when he speaks, the party will listen. He is a national elder statesman who will drive the party to success and he will work for the progress of our party, the APC.

“I am glad to be here to witness the launching of Senator Adamu’s campaign headquarters. He is one whose attribute has the capacity and the ability to stand and talk and everyone will listen. During the Senate plenary and other legislative engagements whenever he stands everyone listens. When we have debates, he provides words of wisdom and I don’t think we have one who has such capacity amongst other aspirants. Our party needs a man like Adamu who will save our party from crisis,” Kalu stated.

Addressing the gathering, Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume said Adamu who chaired the party’s Reconciliation Committee would provide the kind of leadership required by the ruling party, expressing his strong belief that Adamu would emerge the next chairman of the party.

Deputy Senate President, Omo Agege outlined the sacrifices made by ex Nasarawa Governor for the party and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Agege described the Senate Committee Chairman on Agriculture as one whose pedigree would attract the respect of all in the party.

He said: “We have both been through the trenches, we sacrificed and paid the price and he paid the bigger price. Senator Adamu strongly believes in what Mr President believes in. We need him most especially at this moment when our party is in so many crises. We thank President Buhari for the stand that he has taken, but his intervention is not enough because we need a party chairman that will stand for all.

“We need a party leadership that will speak truth to power, one who will protect the legacies of President Buhari. In leadership, he has been everything right from being a secretary to the NPN, Governor, Board of Trustees Chairman, Federal Minister and he has all the leadership experiences to lead our party. We are here to show our solidarity and support. We do so because we know that under your leadership there will be calm and with your leadership our party will win more seats.”

Chief host of the occasion, Adamu Abdullahi lamented the extent at which the opposition party, PDP disparaged the Buhari led administration which he said was a result of the indiscipline and lack of unity amongst the leadership and members of the APC. According to Adamu, the APC had failed in its responsibility to defend its government due to what he described as infiltration of the enemy into its fold.

“We have elections in less than 12 months and our party has decided that we must do some surgery, because if we are to be honest to ourselves, our party is not ready. Our dear President Buhari has also said that we must take bold steps to reposition our party. I am hungry and angry to see that we give the People’s Democratic Party the pill it deserves to take.”

Adamu pledged to be a good leader, asking that all hands must be on deck for the party to conduct a successful congress that would pave way for his emergence as the next APC Chairman.