From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An aspirant for the vacant position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, has urged fellow contestants and party members to look beyond personal interest in choosing the rightful person.

Shinkafi also expressed confidence that his experiences as a former member of the national leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) qualified him above every other aspirants for the position.

While declaring his intention to run for the APC National Chairmanship, he had in his notification to the APC Acting National Chairman and Governor of Yobe State Mai Malam Buni stated that “after wide consultations and discussions with my family, friends and political associates I have decided to heed the call to contest for the office of the National Chairman of our great party the APC.

“With my wide experience as the immediate past National Secretary of APGA and the immediate past Secretary of the Board of Trustees of APGA, I believe that I have what it takes to run the affairs of the APC.

“I would want to continue with the great job done by the Acting National Chairman Malam Mai Bunu in re-organizing and making the party the greatest party in Nigeria.

“In its bid to retain power in the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria in 2023, there is urgent need for the party to look beyond personal interest to set its house in order by first of all ensuring that only a credible hand is ushered in to lead the party as the next National Chairman,” he noted.

Writing further, he pointed out that; “the party came with sound policies and programmes that would have salvaged the country but the party’s dream was shortlived because the forces that are not progressives joined the party through the backdoors only to win elections.

“The internal functions and ranglings within the rulling party made it to loss elections in Bauchi, Adamawa, Rivers, Imo, Oyo, Edo and Zamfara States among others apart from many legislative seats both at the states and National Assembly that were dashed away as results of poor handling of the party’s 2018 primaries.

“The party currently needs a leader who commands respect among his contemporaries, a man whose mind is bounded by reconciliatory traits and elder statesman who have paid a price for APC to survive against his personal interest,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, ahead of the party’s National Convention slated for February, his posters have flooded the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).