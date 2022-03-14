From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The candidacy of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Chief George Akume, for the position of the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), received a big boost last weekend with supporters of other aspirants identifying with him.

The support, including some National Executive Committee (NEC) members from the aspirants for the National Chairmanship position, the zoning arrangements did not favour.

A statement issued on Monday in Abuja, signed by the Coordinator South, Chief Ray Morphy, on behalf of the George Akume Campaign Organisation, noted that some APC NEC members, comprising: Hon. Sadiq Fakai from North-west zonal youth leader, Hon. Adamu Abubakar from North-east zonal youth leader and Hon. Terver Aginde North-central zonal youth leader, among many others have publicly declared support for Akume’s chairmanship.

It further stated that three political support groups known as Senator Ali Modu Sherrif Nationalist Movement belonging to former Governor of Borno state Ali Modu Sheriff and Mallam Isa Yuguda Support Organisation belonging to former Governor ISA Yuguda of Bauchi state have also met on March 12, 2022 at Sir. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Tomb in Bauchi to declared their support for Senator George Akume.

Chief Morphy, in a communique issued at the end of the joint meeting between Coalition of Northeast APC Groups, Mallam Isa Yuguda Support Organization and Sen. Ali Modu Sherrif Nationalist Movement, unanimously agreed to join hands and forces to mobilize and canvass support for Sen. Dr. George Akume as National Chairman since the ticket zoned the chairmanship position to North Central.

The communique is signed by Mallam Ayuba Hassan, Convener, Coalition of Northeast APC Groups, Yusuf Grema, Coordinator, Ali Modu Sherrif Nationalist Movement and Hajiya Murja Musa, Women Leader, Yuguda Support Organisations.

According to the communique; “The groups pointed out some challenges facing the party leadership and appreciate the North-east Progressive Governors and North-east NASS Caucus of APC for their unity and seek for them to join their counterpart in the North-central and other part of the country to adopt Sen. Dr. George Akume as consensus candidate ahead of the March 26, 2022 convention.

“The group also plans a mega rally and endorsement program in solidarity of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs for the position of APC National Chairman in Maiduguri, Borno State capital Wednesday 16th March, 2022 and Marge with Yugada and Sherrif support groups in Abuja at Unity Fountain to move to the National Assembly and seek for the endorsement of the National Assembly caucus of APC to Sen. Dr. George Akume,” the communique read.

Earlier, the Souther Coordinator of a support group of the ruling party under the eagis of APC Legacy Stakeholders led by Hon. Emmanuel Acha, declared Akume as; “the most viable, the most democratic chairmanship aspirant whose imminent chairmanship will unite both the North and the South as well as rally all religions together.”

Listing six points why Akume should be next APC national chairman, Akume campaign team, noted: “the calm, focused and foresighted, Akume will bring his extensive experience and competences to bear on the job, by thinking and acting outside the box in prioritizing the tackling and solving of APC’s myriad problems.

“Akume is well placed to achieve these goals, having been two-term elected Governor of Benue State, three-term (12 years) Senator including Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senate Minority Leader, and currently, Minister of the Federal Republic, among others,” the campaign group noted.