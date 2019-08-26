South East All Progressives Congress (APC) State Mhairmen and Secretaries on Saturday passed a vote of confidence on the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and urged him to step in and rebuild the party in theregion.

The five state chairmen and secretaries of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo made this known during a visit to the for Abia governor in his country home, Igbere, Abia State.

The party leaders who spoke differently congratulated him on his appointment as Chief Whip of the ninth Assembly adding that aside being the highest elected office holder from the South East, Kalu remains the man with the strongest will and capacity to rebuild and reposition the party.

“We met and touched on relevant issues in the party including its fortunes and growth status in the South East. We discussed in details the party’s unity and prospects. At the end of the meeting, we came up with certain decisions based on party’s issues and needs and we have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in you to step in and rebuild our party,” Abia APC chairman, Donatus Nwankpa said amidst thunderous applause from other leaders.

Chairman of Enugu chapter, Dr. Ben Nwoye, noted that the aspirations of South East for fairness and equitable development would be better met under an APC-led Federal Government.

He pleaded with Kalu to reorganise the South East APC arguing that calling for meetings of party leaders and stakeholders is one of their expectations of him .

Chairman of Anambra State, Chief Basil Ejidike described Kalu as a true leader with passion for the welfare of the ordinary people. He praised him for his “grand efforts in strengthening the party and working assiduously for its continuous growth.”

The Senate Chief Whip, who has been in his country home interacting with his constituents since the senate commenced its recess, apologised to the party leaders for hosting them in Igbere instead of Abuja as requested.

He charged them to write and officially congratulate the newly appointed ministers and other appointees from the region.

The party, he said, will retain its presidential seat beyond 2023 as long as President Muhammadu Buhari remains in the party. He also proposed to the party to make President Buhari the Chairman of Board of Trustees (BOT) upon the expiration of his second tenure.

“Your concern about the unity and growth of our great party in the South East is in order because the job is on your desk. I am much more concerned than you. And let me tell you, anybody telling you that the APC will not come back after 2023 is only deceiving himself. The only reason that could make APC not to return after 2023 is if President Muhammadu Buhari leaves the party. And you all know the answer. As a party, we should be thinking of not just the present but the future of the party. We should be thinking of how to retain President Buhari as an active player in the party after the expiration of his second tenure . This, we can achieve by asking him to be the chairman of Board of Trustees of our party.”