From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia chapter has chided Gov Okezie Ikpeazu for the non composition of the state executive council, four months after the previous one was dissolved.

Government has denied this, saying the state Exco was much in place and working according to the law.

A statement by the state publicity secretary of APC, Benedict Godson said “Ikpeazu must realize that Abia is not a hamlet where anyone can govern anyhow”.

The release further read, “It is now four months since he (Ikpeazu) started running Abia affairs without Commissioners.

“Everyone in Nigeria is aware that Gov Ikpeazu dissolved Abia State Executive Council in January, retaining only the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Information and the Commissioner for Health.

“This decision of the Governor to dissolve the Executive Council retaining only 3 Commissioners was wildly reported. It actually means that about 23 Commissioners were removed making such positions vacant since January 2021.

“The most embarrassing of all these drama is that the Governor still goes about referring to some of the people he never announced that he retained, as Commissioners.

“Yes, as a Governor he has right to remove any of his appointees, but courtesy demands that he administer Abia as a state, not a Social Club where he owes nobody any explanations”.

Responding however, the state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said there is a state executive council in place in Abia at the moment as required by law.

“We have five commissioners including the attorney general and commissioner for justice and his colleagues for health, finance, Information and works in addition to the secretary to state government and the chief of staff to the Governor”.