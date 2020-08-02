Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has come hard on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum for calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to “play an impartial role” in forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

In the statement signed by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party quipped that the opposition party lacks the rectitude to make such demand.

“A recent communique issued by the PDP Governors’ Forum enjoined the President, INEC and security agencies to “play an impartial role” in forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

“For a party whose stock-in-trade remains cloning of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), stealing card readers, voter intimidation, thuggery and vote buying as witnessed during the 2019 General Elections, the PDP’s call is dubious and a smokescreen for their real and sinister intentions.

“The real issue is how the Edo state treasury has been criminally converted to a political slush fund as exposed by the widely reported faceoff between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu over release of funds for the PDP governorship campaign,” the party noted in the statement.

“Again, as chairman of the Edo State PDP governorship Campaign Council, the violence being threatened by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike ahead of the September 19 Edo governorship election are the real issues. Wike has promised to “make sure that everything needed is done” to foist the PDP governorship candidate on the good people of Edo State.

“There are already credible reports of Wike’s plan to import thugs from neighbouring states to achieve their rigging plot. We reiterate that he will not succeed. We stand with the good people of Edo state in calling on our security services not to allow the PDP and Wike to turn Edo State into a killing field.

Our security services must do everything to stop the PDP’s plan to unleash violence, intimidate voters, and buy votes during the election. Come September 19, votes will count and the will of the Edo electorate will prevail,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has described the return of Senator Barnabas Gemade to the party as another signpost of the well-received and successful reconciliation efforts led by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

“Gemade who was a former National Chairman of the PDP swells the numbers of recent APC returnees which includes the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

“The APC caretaker Committee led by Governor Buni has created a conducive and sincere environment to address many of the grievances among our party ranks and return the party to its progressive and lofty heights.

“We assure all true progressives who left the party over whatever grievance to return and join ongoing efforts to reposition the APC and further achieve our pro-people plans for the country.

“It heartwarming that party faithfuls led by President Buhari as leader of the APC have recognised the reconciliation efforts of the Governor Buni-led APC Careteker and continue to support the Committee.

“We call on our supporters, members and leaders to continue their support for the caretaker committee by coming forward with any issues, grievances, disputations, differences for amicable resolution. The task of keeping the party unified and strong is a collective one,” the statement read.