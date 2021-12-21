From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lampooned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over what it described as its insensitive comment on the security situation in the country.

APC argued that the suggestions by the oppostion party that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is insensitive to the heinous activities of bandits in parts of the country should be seen as “politically motivated, callous and insensitive to victims and the gallant troops battling to end their criminal activities”.

In a statement signed by the National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, claimed that the security challenges had their roots in PDP’s shabby handling of their criminal activities during their formative stages.

“The regrettable attempt to turn a tragic situation into an object of politicking crosses the line of political decorum. True to form, the PDP continues to expose its desperate politics in which all is fair, including unguarded statements mocking the travails of citizens and efforts of security services to score political points.

“The PDP playing politics with the evil activities of bandits, insurgents and other criminal rings which had their roots in PDP’s shabby handling of their criminal activities during their formative stages, has exposed PDP as unpatriotic, banal and a wobbling oppostion.

“While the PDP wallows in its delusions to score cheap points, the President Buhari-led APC administration has strengthened our security services, particularly the Armed Forces through military procurement and strategic training which has led to great successes against insurgents, bandits and kidnappers.

“This include the dispatch of high-level security/assessment delegations and delivery of relief items to affected citizens by the National Disaster Management Agency (NEMA).

“A case in point is the recent bandit attack in Sokoto State. Hours after the visit to the state by the federal delegation, our gallant Armed Forces, elements of the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force operations which neutralised dozens of the bandits and kidnappers, restoring calm in the affected area and the government of Sokoto state commendation of the federal government’s prompt deployment of elite troops who smoked out the bandits and eliminated many of them.

“The APC assures Nigerians that President Buhari has not and will never relent in ensuring normalcy in all parts of the country,” the statement read.