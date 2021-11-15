From Femi Folaranmi, Yenegoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) led administration in the state as low performing.

The party also raised alarm over plot by the PDP to instigate crisis in the APC as part of its efforts to distract the newly elected state executive committee led by Chief Dennis Otiotio- Odoni from playing the crucial role of an opposition party.

The APC Senatorial Vice- Chairman, Mr Alabo Martins, in a statement issued yesterday in Yenagoa, said the state government has not been able to impress Bayelsans in spite of the huge allocations that has accrued to the state.

According to him rather than concentrate on how to bring development to the people of the state, the state government is allegedly seeking ways to instigate crisis in the APC.

Alabo stated that Bayelsans disappointed by the performance of the PDP administration are eagerly waiting for the next round of election to vote in APC candidates.

On the plot to cause crisis in Bayelsa APC, he said a plan has been perfected to use the judiciary to get an Exparte Order against the Dennis- Otiotio led state executive committee.

Alabo pledged that the party leadership would keep the party united and work to sack the unpopular PDP administration, which is burdened by under-performance.

He assured that the newly elected APC state executive will work assiduously to restore its mandate to form the next government in the State.

” The plan is to use a popular APC Chieftain to accomplish this sinister act. The state government want to drag the Judiciary into politics. This is unfortunate and reprehensible because the worse form of corruption in a democracy is to politicize the judiciary”.

“For the first time, the APC conducted peaceful, free and fair congresses and credible state officers of the party emerged. The new leadership has promised to reclaim its stolen mandate to form the next government. The leadership of the party has said its popularity has increased in Bayelsa State because the present administration has nothing to offer the citizens.

“This administration is not performing at all. In spite of the huge allocations and loans the government has not commissioned one project since it assumed office.

