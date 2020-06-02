A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Chibuike Jonas, has accused former senator Mao Ohuabunwa of being behind a protest in Abuja.

He said a protest by Concerned Citizens of Abia North, outside the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, meant to persuade the Senate President to declare vacant the seat of Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, was the handwork of the former senator.

The protest in Abuja came on the day the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos gave an order for the immediate release of Senator Kalu who has been in incarceration over an allegation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the APC stakeholder declared that the protesters were sponsored by a “loser who has failed to accept defeat since the last election.”

He said the main purpose of the protest was to paint ‘Kalu in bad light’ before the world.

Hon. Jonas questioned the identity of the protesters who claimed to have come from the five local government areas in Abia North, saying the existing ban on inter-state movement made the entire claim irresponsible and unbelievable.

He said Kalu’s outstanding performance in his first year in Senate is far better than Ohuabunwa’s wasted years in the Senate.

According to him, ‘Abia North people are happy with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s performance in the Senate. Even the few months he has been wrongly incarcerated, he has extended so much to Abians. Kalu’s constituency projects are laudable and many Abians would be embarrassed with Ohuabunwa’s desperation.

‘How can a man who lost election for doing nothing for his constituents as senator organise people, who don’t even know where Abia North is located, to protest against the senator representing the zone?

‘Senator Ohuabunwa should swallow his pride and desist from unnecessary distractions because the people of Abia Abia North have great confidence in Kalu and that is why we elected him.’