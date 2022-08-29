From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A stalwart of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Abia State, Hon Chiekwe Esiaga, has expressed displeasure with the state of affairs in Abia APC, accusing Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State of attempting to hijack Abia APC to himself.

Addressing newsmen in Umuahia, Esiaga said, “Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State should be called to order on his ambition of annexing Abia to his State, as Abians will henceforth not entertain any further interference on our mater.”

Going further he said, “Uzodinma is using Ikechi Emenike to foment troubles in Abia APC, there were no congresses in Abia APC.

“Take it from me for the umpteenth time, Chief Ikechi Emenike does not have the electoral value that will ensure him victory in 2023 and I stand to be quoted.”

Esiaga who queried the merit in Senator Chris Adighije-led Reconciliation Committee for Abia, lamented that the committee was dominated by individuals loyal to Chief Ikechi Emenike.

He said APC may lose Abia in 2023 with Ikechi Emenike as the governorship candidate.

He informed the national office of APC that Dr Uche Ogah, the former minister of State for Mines and Steel was best positioned to win the State for APC, based on his spread and acceptability.

The APC stalwart urged the Senator Abdulahi Adamu-led national body of the party, to refund fees paid by candidates to executive offices during the March 2022 national convention of the APC.

He also advised his party to urgently resolve the ongoing ASUU strike, to avoid its backlash.

