Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A business mogul and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Ebonyi State,Chief Festus Ifesinachi Odii, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the siting of one of the new federal Colleges of Education at Isu in Onicha local government area of the state.

Chief Odii who was the APC candidate for Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency in the 2019 general elections noted that by choosing Isu to host the new college President Buhari has once again showed that he is ever committed to ensure even development of all parts of the country.

The APC chieftain who is also the Chairman/CEO Odis Global Links in a statement in Abakaliki on Monday opined that the new college will surely help to serve the ever increasing educational needs of the people of Old Ohaozara and their neigbours and also provide job opportunities to his people.

He said ‘’I write to appreciate Mr.President for choosing Isuokoma in Onicha local government area to site the new federal college of Education approved for Ebonyi State. And also to convey the gratitude of my people to President Buhari and the APC led Federal government for this kind gesture and recognition.We are already doing everything possible to ensure the smooth take –off the school.

‘’We pledge and assure Mr.President and the All Progressive Congress (APC) of our continued support and solidarity’’

The APC chieftain also congratulated the new Chief of Staff to the President ,Ibraham Agboola Gambari,on his new appointment.

Odii urged the new COS to bring his wealth of experience and his numerous academic trainings to bear in the discharge of his duties while serving with absolute loyalty and honesty to the President.

He noted that ‘’the appointment of Gambari is a well deserved one considering his well known national and international standing as a man heavily educated, experienced and resourceful diplomat.We have no doubt that he will do well in his new office. We”