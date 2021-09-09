From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Miffed by the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu State chapter, a chieftain of the party in the state, Ambassador Simon Ejike Eze, has urged the various factions of the party in the state to bury the hatchet and close ranks in the interest of the party and for peace to reign.

While reviewing the outcome of the recently held party’s ward and Local Government Congresses in the state, characterized by emergence of various factions, the retired Ambassador described the development as embarrassing and antithetical to the ideals of the founding fathers of the party rooted in progressive politics.

The statement he issued in Abuja, read: “Let me caution those orchestrating acrimony and divisions in the party in the state to be mindful of the harm they are doing to its progress. I advice them to have a change of heart and embrace the virtues of tolerance, unity of purpose and sense of direction.

I want to admonish the actors in the whole contentious exercise to sheath their swords in order to be in the position to offer the state and South East in general the much-needed qualitative leadership come 2023,” he appealed.

Welcoming President Buhari to the South East and thanking him for the infrastructural facilities being developed in area by the Federal Government, Amb Eze urged the various factions; “to use the opportunity of the visit of President Buhari to the South East to bury the hatchet and work in unity for the progress of the party.”

