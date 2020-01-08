Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A Chieftain of the All progressives Congress(APC), Sadiu Bello, yesterday, said lack of adequate police personnel was responsible for the spate of crime and insecurity in the country.

Bello lamented that Nigeria was under-policed and needed more policemen to tackle insecurity.

He said the recruitment of more policemen by the Federal Government would solve insecurity and unemployment crisis in the country.

He applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the recruitment of additional policemen.

Bello spoke in Item-Amagu, Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State when he visited the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency, Chinedu Ogah.

“We have 121,000 polling units in Nigeria. When you look at the world standard, we are under-policed, we need to have enough police. Look at the military engaging in civil work because we are under -policed. By the time we have like 500,000 to 700,000 policemen in Nigeria, we have taken care of unemployment and insecurity.

Good people should be encouraged to enter our police. We don’t encourage good people to join the police, we always move criminals to be in the police and that’s why we are having problems in the country,” he said.