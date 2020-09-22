Former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the APC in Rivers State, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, claimed the “unpleasant carriage and incoherent disposition of the ousted National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomole, singly caused the party the election.”

He said it was heart-rending to learn that Edo State has been added to the league of states like Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto and Zamafara, where “sheer administrative incompetence and gross leadership malady occasioned by the self-styled and kooky steering model of Adams Oshiomole scuttled the electoral chances of the All Progressives Congress and deprived the majority from having their way.”

Eze said with the development in Edo, “it is only fair to settle that Oshiomhole’s membership of the APC is a curse which has brought brutal misfortune and severe affliction on the party.”

He said the gains and achievements recorded by the party under Chief John Odigie-Oyegun have been swept away by the dangerous flood of “unending catastrophe which has overwhelmed the party as a result of the immediate past national chairman’s disastrous and poor approach to leadership and party politics.”