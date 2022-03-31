From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon Rotimi Ogunleye, has called on prominent Nigerians to urgently salvage the failing education sector in the country through improved funding of the sector.

He made the call at the presentation of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms to over 200 students in Ipele, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Ogunleye, who applauded the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, for developing the education sector through various initiatives said the education sector is collapsing and needs the efforts of all stakeholders to be revived.

He said education remains the bedrock of development in any society and should be prioritised by the government and stakeholders at all levels by providing the necessary support needed for national growth.

The APC chieftain, who is also aspiring for the Ondo State House of Assembly seat in Owo, said that the Rotex foundation, which he founded, has been involved in philanthropic activities for over five years.

He frowned at the reading culture of Nigerians, saying that it is the responsibility of stakeholders in the education sector to revive the country’s education system.

He encouraged well-meaning individuals in the country to assist indigent students in their academic pursuits, saying that such an effort will reduce the level of dropouts in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the President of the National Association of Ipele Students, Adekanye Blessing, commended the foundation for its consistent support of the needs of students in the local government and prayed for more support from well-meaning Nigerians.