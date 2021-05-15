From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. David Kente has called for a Sovereign National Conference (SNC) to address issues affecting the corporate existence of the Nigerian state.

Kente, who made the call on Friday while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo, identified perceived domination of some groups over others, as one of the major reasons some people were calling for disintegration of Nigeria.

He however, suggested that SNC was a most suitable assembly to discuss the national coexistence, as well as corporate existence of the Nigerian state.

He advised people calling for disintegration to have a rethink of their agitations, adding that some of the agitators may not survive splitter nations.

Kente, who is one of the commissioners for the North East Development Commission, also suggested the provision of constitutional roles to traditional institution, saying such would improve the security architecture of the nation. He noted that lack of constitutional recognition for the traditional rulers has dampened the security situation in Nigeria.

“I will suggest that Sovereign National Conference be organised to discuss matters bordering on our corporate existence. I will advise agitators for Nigerian disintegration to have a rethink and dialogue towards addressing some of the perceived inherent injustice and inequality in Nigeria. It is obvious that people are feeling marginalized in the distribution of appointments and other resources, which ordinarily supposed to have been equitable from local, state and federal levels.

“Our unity is our strength and by the time we are divided into smaller nations, some of the agitators may not even survive the enormous attendant impact of disintegration,” Kente said.