By Sunday Ani

The National Vice Chairman, South East of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, has appealed to all the presidential aspirants from the zone on the platform of the APC to close ranks and form a united front.

He said the call has become necessary since the mood of the nation is to have a Nigeria President of the South East extraction so as to give the Southeasterners a sense of belonging and further unite the country.

He made the call in Enugu recently during the party’s zonal stakeholders’ meeting, where he urged the party stakeholders in the South East to mobilise and sensitise members to obtain and revalidate their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), as well as get their APC registration cards.

He described as unacceptable the notion that the zone has the lowest voter turnout and highest voters apathy due to some negative challenges even as he commended the stakeholders especially the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is the party leader in the zone, for all his support and good leadership. He called on the other key stakeholders to always support the party’s activities in the zone in order to achieve the desired result.

He noted that the party would soon commence a training and sensitisation workshop across the five states in South East for all the Publicity Secretaries from the ward to local and state government levels in order to develop their capacity to mobilise and educate the electorates and party supporters about the party’s manifestoes and the achievements of the APC-led administration both at the federal and state levels.

The meeting, chaired by the party’s Deputy Chairman, South Chief Emma Eneukwu, commended the South East APC for being focused and more united after the national convention.

Key party stakeholders from the five states including state governors, ministers, members of the national and state assemblies, as well as heads of federal and state agencies attended the meeting.

