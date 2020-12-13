From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Chief Moshood Adekunle Oluawo, has called for the reawakening of the cultural and traditional values of the Yoruba people.

Oluawo tasked the government of all Yoruba speaking states in the country to develop the culture and tradition of the Yoruba people.

Oluawo, who is the Commissioner (Technical), Osun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), spoke at the maiden Eburu Adekunle cultural renaissance organised by the Eburu of Iba, Oba Adekunle Okunoye Oyedeji II.

The APC chieftain noted that the culture of Yoruba people is gradually going into extinction due to the poor recognition given to it by the Yorubas.

He said foreigners appreciate the culture and tradition of the Yoruba people more than Yorubas themselves and thus called for a change of orientation about Yoruba culture.

He lauded the Governor Gboyega Oyetola administration for the values placed on culture and also his developmental strides in the two years since taking office.

He said the state is blessed with various historical and tourist centres capable of attracting foreign investors to the state.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Obawale Adebisi, assured that the State Government will develop all tourist centres in the State to serve as means of generating revenue.

He also assured that the State Government will collaborate with traditional rulers to identify tourist centres and tap into the economic benefits of the tourism sector.

Speaking, the Eburu of Iba stressed the need for the government to develop the tourism sector.

He also challenged well-meaning individuals in the country to invest in tourism, tasking the people to promote culture rather than castigating it in the name of religion.