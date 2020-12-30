From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo, Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), yesterday commended Governor Seyi Makinde for developing the state.

He made this known when he featured on a media chat organised by the South West Group of Online Publishers (SWEGOP) in Ibadan, where he made his ambitions known that he would contest the 2023 governorship poll in the state.

Akintola, who was a governorship aspirant on the platform of APC during the 2019 polls, said: “I am not a disco critique who will not see anything good in his opponent. When he does anything good, I will commend him and when he does anything contrary to expectations, I will stand up to condemn him.

“Having said that, the Makinde-led administration has no template and no think-tank as far as governing the state is concerned. What we have been using is the template by Rashidi Ladoja (who was governor from 2003 to 2007), and as expounded by former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

“However, Makinde has been doing some things which can further aid the development of the state. The present administration has done some good in terms of the physical development of the state.

“He took the right steps as far as his decision to rehabilitate the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba; Agbowo Shopping Complex; and the Ajoda New Town, which is a project initiated by David Jemibewon administration in 1976.

“I do commend Makinde, even to the discomfiture of some members of my political party. I am not a disco critique. I will always say the truth, not minding whose ox is gored. Where he does well, I will praise him and where he fails, I will condemn him. I will not act because I am in the APC…,” he said.