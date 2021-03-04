From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Iliyasu Abdu, has praised the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national leadership for constituting a committee to review the party’s constitution, describing it as a welcome development long overdue.

The business tycoon, aspiring for the position of the party’s National Chairman in statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday described the decision as forward thinking.

“APC as a party should think ahead. The party has not reviewed its constitution since formation. This is the right time to review the Constitution of our party so that we can return to the grassroots. Party politics is grassroots oriented, so, the Buni -led Executive is doing fantastically well.

“First, they did the membership registration and revalidation and now they have set up review committee, that is how the party will outlive its founders.

“It will no longer be business as usual; where money bags will hijack the party. The party should belong to the people and that is what democracy is all about.

“The Buni-led Caretaker Committee is doing the right thing and we want to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for giving them free hand to do what is right,” he noted.

On the issue of food blockade by northern traders to the southern part of the country, the aspirant said: “I think it is uncalled for because we are one Nigeria and no matter our differences, we shall remain one indivisible country.

“Yes, there is this issue between herders and farmers in the South west, South East and even in the North here. I believe there are people out there that want to heat the polity.

“If not politics, this is business and people should be allowed to run their business. How can a group of people go and block road and say nobody will go through, who are they.

“I think the president should take drastic action against those people, they have no right whatsoever to stop people from transacting their business in a circular country like Nigeria. These are people who bought their goods and now the loss, who is going to pay for the loss?

“All the perishables that got stranded on the road, sincerely, I think the government should do something, the security agencies should fish out these people. I believe these are political opponents that are trying to unnecessarily heat up the polity, so, I am calling on security agencies as a matter of urgency to do something about it.

“One man cannot sit down and stop another man’s legitimate business. The essence of the state is to protect everybody so that they can do their legitimate business.

“I am against it and I don’t support it. This is disservice to the nation. Enemies of Nigeria who don’t want anything good for the country are trying to heat the polity,” he said.

Appealing to Nigerians to join the ruling party, Abdu, said: “we can’t change the system from outside but from the inside. If we don’t, charlatans will continue to be in power.”