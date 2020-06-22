Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Chief Ben Eche, has commended the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on his resolve to extend his hospital upgrade project to other general hospitals in the state.

Thanking the governor for listening to the voice of the opposition to extend the project to all the zones of the state, Eche, a former governorship aspirant of the APC, however, tasked Ugwuanyi to ensure that the projects were duly executed.

He urged the governor to also ensure that all the health facilities his administration announced for rehabilitation were done to specifications just as he asked him to appoint reliable and capable hands and not to leave the projects with his ‘usual personal assistants’.

Eche, in a statement in Enugu further said: ‘While it is encouraging to hear that the governor has extended the hospitals upgrade to other general hospitals in Enugu State and visited School of Midwifery Awgu and the attached general hospital.

‘We have taken notes of all promises you made on these visits. We thank the Executive Governor Rt Hon Ugwuanyi for listening to our plea by extending the projects to other zones in the state.

‘However, I would like to remind the governor that we have heard a lot of promises from him in the past five years that are still not attended to as listed:

‘Establishment of the State College/University of Education at Ihe Awgu. Presently, nothing has taken place in the approved site. Meanwhile, ESUT Medical School at Nsukka is almost completed.’

Noting that ‘Enugu is watching,’ Eche asked the present administration in the state not to celebrate yet ‘until we can point out what the regime has accomplished for our people across all the zones.’