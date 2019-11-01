Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), John Mayaki, has condemned reported kidnap of an Appeal Court judge, Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, and the killing of her orderly, by armed gunmen.

Nwosu-Iheme was kidnapped on her way to court in Benin and Edo State’s Commissioner of Police, Dan-Mallam Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said a manhunt is ongoing to rescue to the judge.

While responding to the development, Mayaki described it as another avoidable sad incident and further indication of the security challenges in Edo State.

“Security is at its lowest level ever in the history of Edo. Today, families in the state are made to bear unimaginable pain as a result of senseless criminal attacks including kidnappings, killings, and violence.

“Not long ago, the state was thrown into a state of confusion over similar kidnap of Sylvanus Okogbenin of Irrua Specialist Hospital. His release was secured after a reported payment of ransom,” he said.