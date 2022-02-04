From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Chika Uhuaba has congratulated chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbo on his swearing-in.

Uhuaba made the remark while addressing APC members from his ward 8 Isiala Ngwa south who paid him a thank you visit in his country home , Umuejije village Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

He also poured praises on Chief Ikechi Emenike for the steps he took to ensure that sanity returned to the party in the state.

The party chieftain urged Ononogbu to use his wide experience as an astute administrator/technocrat to assuage frayed nerves within the APC family in the state to ensure victory in 2023.