From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

A prominent chieftain of All Progressive’s Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Nsa Ekpenyong has announced the donation of a 22-room state-of-the-art building complex and the sum of N100 million to support the campaign of the party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Nsa, who vied for the APC gubernatorial ticket in the just concluded APC primary in Cross River State, said Tinubu’s pledge to dredge the Calabar Port if elected into office formed part of his reasons for making the donations.

According to him, the tastefully furnished campaign structure situated at 78 Ndidem Usang ISO in Calabar Municipal Council, possesses major facilities, including a conference room, a lounge, office spaces, kitchen, security post, stand-by power generating set, reception halls, library and rest rooms, among others.

In a statement he personally signed, he said Tinubu’s economic intervention plan via dredging of the Calabar Seaport was in consonance with his economic development plan.

Said he: “Having secured our party’s coveted presidential ticket, Engr Nsa in conjunction with millions of Nigerians are nostalgic that our dear nation is on the verge of witnessing the midas touch of Asiwaju a former Governor of Lagos who nurtured three administrations that have harnessed the private sector to turn the city into the most productive and dynamic part of Nigeria’s economy.

“Nsa and the good people of the South South Region, particularly Cross Riverians consider it an honour for Asiwaju to have specially mentioned during his acceptance speech his intention to dredge the famous Calabar Port, which unfortunately has remained moribund despite past and current government interventions.

“Tinubu’s economic intervention plan via the dredging of the Calabar Seaport, is in consonance with the economic repositioning plan of Engr Nsa who has been a relentless advocate of the Federal Government’s intervention to dredge the Calabar Port. Like Bola Tinubu, Nsa deeply understands the economic revolution that will usher in Cross River State, the Southern Region and the nation as a whole.

“Nsa Ekpenyong, while appreciating the economic buoyancy of Lagos, also identifies that Nigeria has six ports in total but Lagos has remained the most viable, hence the huge economic activity in Lagos has resulted in congestion at the Lagos Port. Businessmen have also complained about the clearing process and other issues at the other ports in the country.”

