From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Committee of Chairmen, Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics in Nigeria has elected a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Arc. Waziri Bulama as its Chairman for a three-year tenure.

The election took place recently at the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) Liaison Office, Maitama, Abuja was supervised by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Professor Idris Muhammad Bugaje.

In a a statement by the Secretary of Committee, Adamu Jaafaru Abubakar, yesterday, explained that the “Committee is a collection of all Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics recently approved by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.”

According to Abubakar, “The Governing Councils of the Federal Polytechnics is responsible for the formulation of policies and the general supervision of the polytechnics on behalf of the visitor.

“The new Chairman of the twenty five (25) member Committee is the Chairman of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birninj-Kebbi.

“He is also a former National Secretary and a member of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Arc.

“Bulama is expected to bring to bear his wealth of experience and contact within and outside the party as well as the government for the benefit of the Committee and the entire sector.

“Arc.Bulama is to be assisted by Prof Stephen K. Ocheni, Chairman Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State as Vice Chairman of the Committee.”