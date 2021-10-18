A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Olusegun Agbalajobi, has tasked youths in Nigeria to actively participate in politics to enhance democracy in the country.

Agbalajobi gave the admonition in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, on Monday.

The APC chieftain urged the youths to be more involved in active politics, remain focused, determined and ready to sacrifice to take their rightful positions politically.

The renown social worker said that he joined politics to promote active youth involvement, stressing “It is high time Nigeria youth shunned being blind followers to politicians.”

“I found myself in politics and what really motivated me to go into politics was about the youth of our generation.

“I have tasted a lot of things, but to me, it is like our youths cannot see clearly beyond their noses.

“They have been following politicians blindly without asking for what rightfully belongs to them.

“Instead, they are praise singing politicians all because of little change they are getting from them and not concerned whether such leader is working to better their lives and future.” .

The APC chieftain said that all it takes to prepare the young ones to meet the challenges of adolescence and adulthood and achieve his or her potential was focus.

He said that political leaders in Ekiti should focus on youth development and promote this through activities of social, ethical, physical, emotion and cognitive competence.

Agbalajobi congratulated the party and the elected executives in the state for conducting a rancour-free congress, advising that they ensure free, fair and credible primaries for all aspirants ahead of the gubernatorial elections.

He called on aggrieved party members in the state over the outcome of the congresses to “sheath their swords” and reconcile their differences for future benefits.

“The only thing I am planning now is for Gov. Kayode Fayemi and our party, APC, to succeed and the party to stabilise in the state.

“This is because it is only when the party stabilises, and the government succeeds, that anybody can plan to become anything,” he said. (NAN)

