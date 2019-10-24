Tony Osauzo, Benin

The fate of T. Latifa Hotel owned by Tony Adun, a chieftain of the APC in Edo popularly known as Kabaka, has been sealed, as the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has vowed that no amount of blackmail would stop him from demolishing the building because it was built on government property.

‎The governor who spoke on the side line of the Annual General Meeting of the Edo/Delta branch of Manufacturing Association of Nigeria, said there was no political undertone in the decision since he had warned in the past that his administration would not tolerate lawlessness.

He said his administration is not afraid of anybody and would not succumb to blackmail.

“Businesses cannot thrive when there is anarchy and complete disrespect for the law. For us as a government, whatever we need to do to ensure that there is law and order will be done.

“If you have done the wrong thing and taken over properties that is not yours, to build on government property is the wrong thing to do. If you go and build on a road, that is not the right thing to do. If government tolerates that then more people will become lawless.

“If any law has been breached in Edo State, I have sworn to the constitution to preserve order. This is a government that is not afraid of anybody and will not be subjected to blackmail. Anybody who contravenes the law, no matter how highly placed you are in Edo State, you will be dealt with.

“It has no political undertone. If you go to Etete now, I am doing the same thing. I am fencing the sports centre. I have warned in the past that anybody who encroaches on government land or school properties will be dealt with. Go to Benin Technical College, that is evidence. As long as they continue to behave lawless, we will enforce the law”, the governor stressed.