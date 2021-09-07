From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The North Central Union for Credible Leadership (NCUCL), has tackled a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Alex Kadir, for urging the zone to forget about the 2023 presidency.

Sen Kadiri, had also encouraged the North Central to focus on securing the National Chairmanship of the APC instead of dissipating energy in seeking the presidency in 2023.

But, NCUCL’s Chairman, Ganiyu Ene Salau, in a statement yesterday, maintained that Kadir’s opinion does not reflect the thinking of the North Central zone.

Salau claimed the North Central was of age and ready to produce the next president, adding that the ex lawmaker should keep his opinion to himself.

“It is unfortunate, unstateman-like, discourteous and retrogressive for Kadir, a North- Central politician to demean the entire Zone by saying there is nobody of substance who has the capacity to be President from the Zone.

“Politicians like Kadiri who have lost grip of even their immediate constituencies should not assume the responsibility of speaking for the interest of a whole Zone.

“Without saying it, Kadiri has indeed lost the capacity to lead even his remote ward which he thinks is the general reflection on the North Central.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the North Central has thousands of competent, eligible and capable materials for the presidency and the Zone shall not settle for less,” the statement read.