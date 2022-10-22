Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Adekunle Adebayo Ayoola, has lauded the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, for bagging industrial revolution award.

Ayoola said that the conferment of the award to the governor by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, was another strong indication that the much-talked about excellent performance of the governor was after all not a fluke.

While congratulating Abiodun on what he described as “a well deserved award” from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, disclosed that the honour only confirmed further that the governor had done so well and therefore deserves another term.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday, Ayoola said “we really have to commend Abiodun for his various efforts tailored towards attracting further investments into the state, for a visionary leader, that’s the way to go, industrialization is the way to go because of its obvious benefits

“By doing this, we shall create more employment, create more wealth, take our teeming youths off the streets, create more income for the state through taxes and ultimately the government will have more financial resources to take good care of its citizens.

“It’s on this note that I am lauding Gov Abiodun for providing this excellent and strategic leadership that is making many people in the state, at home and abroad to tell him to continue his good works beyond 2023”.

He noted that coincidentally, Abiodun received the award on a day the APC launched its presidential manifesto and action plan for a better Nigeria christened “Renewed Hope” ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The party chieftain expressed his confidence that the combination of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima would deliver on many yearnings of Nigerians.

“With the launching of our party’s policy document which is an action plan for a better Nigeria, I want to say that Tinubu/Shettima presidency will bring with it so much turn around for the country and of course build on the successes of the APC in the last seven years”, he submitted.