Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Board of Trustees (BoT) and national caucus member of the All Progressives Congress from Abia State, Prince Benjamin Apugo has heaped encomiums on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Abia State governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Dr. Alex Otti for donating Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) to some hospitals in the state.

Otti had at the weekend through his Foundation (the Alex Otti Foundation) presented medical equipment to the Federal Medical Centre and Madonna Catholic Hospital all in Umuahia for the protection of staff of the health facilities who would be involved in handling Coronavirus cases.

Handing over the medical items, Otti, through his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma said the donations were his little way of offering support and assistance aimed at protecting the lives of millions of Abians, at a time when the Coronavirus Pandemic is ravaging humanity and putting the lives of millions at risk.

He assured the management of the hospitals that more supplies would come, stressing that the Foundation would keep to her promise.

In commending Otti, Apugo said the APGA governorship candidate’s humanitarian intervention at this critical moment has marked him out as a man who has the interest and wellbeing of his people at heart.