A chieftain and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abia State Chief Sir Marc Inyanagbo Wabara, has felicitated with Christians in the state on the celebration of Easter, which marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He urged the Christians not to lose hope but to keep their focus on God Almighty, notwithstanding the current challenges of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the whole world.

In a statement made available to the press, at the weekend, Wabara highlighted the fact that Abians have cause to be very grateful to God as the state has not experienced any Covid-19 case, adding that there is also the need for them to use the opportunity of Easter celebration to show love to one another, pray for the recovery of all those already infected in the country, and the souls of those who have passed on as a result of the disease.

He reminded all Christian faithful in the state that the Easter is very remarkable in the life of Christians, as it commemorates the time that Jesus defeated the powers of sin and death for all who believe.

Wabara assured Abians that God who supplies all the needs of His people according to His riches would not let His people suffer starvation throughout this trying times.