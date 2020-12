A Chieftain and leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Sir Marc Inyanagbo Wabara has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari, who turned 78th today.

In a statement, Wabara urged Nigerians to keep praying for Mr President, as the Country continues to grapple with enormous challenges, particularly in the area of security.

He wished the President more years in excellent health, as he continues to render services to the Nation and the world at large.