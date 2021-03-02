A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Mascot Uzor Kalu, has described the late Ossy Prestige as a man of good morals who lived his life according to the dictates of good conscience.

Kalu, while speaking with newsmen on phone on his preparation for the forthcoming election, said: “People should not forget we are still mourning a good man, Prestige, who put in his life and time to the service of humanity.”

Reacting to Independent National Electoral Commission timetable and schedule of activities for the Aba North and South federal constituency by-election, he said while the seat of leadership of the constituency cannot be left vacant, memories of the person and impacts of Prestige would remain evergreen in the minds of the people.

Kalu said though they belonged to different political affiliation, Prestige maintained cordial relationship with him until death.

On whether he would contest the House of Representatives seat of Aba North and South federal constituency, Kalu revealed the people have beckoned on him to continue the race, and he is willing and ready to oblige them because their welfare is his priority.

“My people have beckoned on me to continue the race of taking Aba North and South federal constituency to greater heights and I must oblige them therefore, on behalf of my family and my friends, I confirm that I will run for the House of Representatives for Aba North and South on the APC platform,” he said.