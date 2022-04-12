From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Gunmen yesterday killed the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Atakumosa East Central Local Government of Osun State, Gbenga Ogbara.

Findings showed that Ogbara was shot dead inside his sitting room in Igangan, his hometown, at about 12am. It was gathered that the deceased was deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.

The spokesperson of Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident, said the APC chairman was killed around 12am by some gunmen, adding that policemen have been deployed to the area.

Opalola, who said the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has directed investigation into the matter, promised that the perpetrators will be arrested to face the law.

However, the state government has condemned the killings and directed security operatives to ensure arrest of the perpetrators.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, noted that the government has visited the family of late Abiola Afolabi who was allegedly killed by the police to condole them and assure them that their son will not die in vain.

The government’s delegation led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mrs. Abiodun Ige, assured the family of the government’s interest in unraveling the circumstances leading to the alleged killing of the late Abiola and ensuring that he did not die in vain.

“As a government, we are resolved to do everything possible to protect citizens from actual and potential threats. To this end, we have ordered security beef up around the Igangan area. We have also directed security operatives to launch an extensive manhunt, so as to fish out those responsible for the killing of the late APC chieftain.

“Government enjoins all citizens to be peaceful and law-abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property at all times.”