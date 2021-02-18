chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State and business mogul, Daniel Okeke, has congratulated former managing director of Diamond Bank and chieftain of the party, Alex Otti, on his 56 birthday.

Okeke described Otti as a seasoned financial expert, compassionate politician and philanthropist, who has contributed immensely to the social, economic and political development of the country.

He extolled the virtues of Otti, saying Abia State was blessed with people from all walks of life, adding that the former bank executive is known for his boldness, selflessness and patriotism.

“On behalf of my family, I wish to congratulate Otti as he clocks 56. The celebrant is a great achiever in all facets of life. As the former banker marks his birthday, I wish him continued success in his endeavours,” he said.

Okeke while extending his greetings to family, friends and political associates of Otti, called on the celebrant not to relent in his humanitarian gestures even as he prayed God to grant Otti longer life in the service of humanity.