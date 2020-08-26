Tony Osauzo, Benin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has again suffered a major setback, as chieftain of the party in Ward 9, Okokhuo, Ovia North East Local Government Area, Mr. Frank Osayande, led over 3, 000 other members of the APC to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring their support for the reelection bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Osayande and the other APC members were received by the Chairman, Edo State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, during the reelection campaign rally of the PDP candidate, Obaseki, in the ward.

The chieftain listed the landmark achievements of the Obaseki-led administration across all sectors of the state as the reason behind the decision to join the PDP, promising to rally more supporters to ensure the governor’s victory in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial poll in the state.

“I have decided to join the PDP because the governor is doing well for the people, though there are enemies of the state against him.

“I told my members right from day one that anywhere Obaseki goes, we will all go. I can’t remain in an empty party, the APC.

“So, it is on this note that I decided to join the PDP with over 3,000 others so that we will be able to deliver the governor in Okokhuo Ward 9”, he said.

Receiving the defectors, Chief Orbih thanked them for their decision and urged them to support the governor in the fight against the godfather to enable him work more for Edo people.

“He has fought the battle of godfathers so that Edo can move forward. He will continue to fight godfatherism. Pensioners are now getting their pay regularly and our teachers are no longer going on strike.

“APC is worried about the popularity of Obaseki; I have to commend the Benin Chamber of Commerce for denying the endorsement of the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu”, Orbih said.

On his part, Obaseki assured the people of massive turnaround in infrastructural development if reelected for a second term.

“There is so much wealth in this region but I still can’t understand why our people are still poor. It is because the previous administration failed. I will prioritize agriculture.

“We are going to partner with our traditional rulers to take advantage of our fertile land. As long as we continue to have godfathers, the state will not move forward.

“So, join hands with me to put an end to godfatherism in our state; on the 19th of September come out and vote; stay back to protect your votes and if you are not of age, encourage your parents to vote for the PDP”, Obaseki said.