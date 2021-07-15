From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State, Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), urging him to seal the new party office opened by the faction loyal to former Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, to avoid escalation of security challenges in the state.

Shinkafi, in the petition to the IGP dated July 15, 2023 pointed out that the activities of the former governor and his supporters is causing tension in the State.

“Following the defection of the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Hon Bello Muhammad and I from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on June 29, 2021 at the mega rally organized in GUSAU to welcome us into the APC, the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Bunu, at the rally unequivocally and publicly announced the dissolution of all the party executives from the State to the ward levels.

“Mala Bunu went on to bestow on the Zamfara Governor the position of the APC leader in Zamfara State. A day after the rally, June 30, 2021, former Governor Abdulazeez Yari who was in attendance at the mega rally, met with his factional leaders of the APC in Kaduna and debunked all the pronouncements made by the National Chairman.

“By this action they have constituted themselves as political rascals and have been trying to cause political tension in Zamfara State because of their selfish political agenda ahead of the 2023 elections,” he wrote.

Shinkafi, the Executive Director of the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) further warned the IGP that Yari and his supporters are trying to make the state ungovernable for Governor Mattawalle.

“I herby appeal to you to use your good offices to as matter of urgency direct the immediate closure of the offices of the factional APC in Gusau and the 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara State due to the security challenges in the state.

“If the matter is not carefully handled it would bring serious breach of peace in the state which already witnessing serious security challenges, including armed banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and wanton destruction of properties.

“The state has been witnessing wanton killing of innocent people by criminal elements for the past eight years and desperate and disgruntled politicians are trying to artificially input another security challenges in the state because of their selfish political agenda ahead of 2023 elections.

“They are trying to make the state ungovernable for the sitting Governor and induce a state of emergency in the state. I call on you to expedite action to avert a break down of law and order in the state,” he declared in the petition made available to newsmen in Abuja.

