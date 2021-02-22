From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Following the Non-Inclusion of Chief Nwaeze Prince among stakeholders for board appointment in Ebonyi state, the All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain has written to the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party.

Chief Nwaeze, the APC senatorial candidate for Ebonyi south in the 2019 general election, said that the initiative though a calmative for loyalty within the party, causes him displeasure because a “critical stakeholder” like him was not included.

According to him: “It is an undeniable fact that as a foundational member of the APC and Senatorial candidate of the party for Ebonyi south in 2019, the quantum of investment I have overtime made in building the party in my state. Through my unrelenting efforts and that of others, the state today has embraced the APC.

“As a stakeholder in the party and given the character disposition of the state governor and leader of the party, His Excellency Engr. David Umahi, I am comvinced he is not aware of these anomalies and proven that the governor is unaware, it is crucial you come to my rescue and that ot others.”

Extolling the leadership quality of the National caretaker Chairman and his confidence on him to correct the anomalies, he opined, “as a diciplined party administrator with distinction,I am certain you will use your office to correct this anomalies” he concluded.