A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chief of Staff to the Abia State government, Hon. Mascot Kalu, has urged the electorate to vote en-masse for the APC candidates for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 state constituency, Mr Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. Obafemi Saheed respectively in the October 31, 2020 bye-elections.

Speaking with journalists after the primary election in Lagos, Kalu commended former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for laying the foundation of modern Lagos, adding that successive administrations in Lagos State had consolidated on the landmark achievements of the APC’s national leader.

The primary election for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 State Constituency was held on Thursday leading to the emergence of Mr. Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. Obafemi Saheed as candidates for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 State Constituency respectively.

He, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, non-governmental organizations, the media and other stakeholders to ensure a hitch- free poll.