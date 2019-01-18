Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Abia State, Ikedi Ezekwesiri, has said if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state is allowed to continue in its “misrule,” it would ground the state system to a halt.

According to him, having incurred a debt of N101 billion in less than three years in office, without paying salaries and pensions, the government would bring the state to a halt, if allowed to continue.

The lawmaker called on Abians to rise up and take their destinies in their hands, to vote out “a mischievous and irresponsible government that does not have the interest of the people at heart.”

He said this while interacting with newsmen in Umuahia, when analysing the success of the APC mega rally that was held last weekend, at Umuahia Township Stadium. The rally, he said, was a pointer to the direction the 2019 election was going, and that is to vote APC candidates in all the elections.

Ezekwesiri said further that Abians have looked at the pedigree and personalities of APC candidates and their background and knew they are the people God has divinely arranged for Abia rescue mission.