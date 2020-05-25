Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Johnbosco Onunkwo, has called on Governor Willie Obiano, to declare free healthcare services for pregnant women, children and those above 60 years.

This, he said, would leave them with more cash to carter to other needs of their families as COVID-19 has caused widespread cash crunch and imposed economic difficulties on the people.

Onunkwo, in a statement, also called on the state government to design a flexible welfare package, especially health wise to ameliorate the sufferings of Ndi Anambra who would still seek medical treatment for a number of ailments.

“In the advent of the coronavirus and the efforts to check the spread, we are aware that certain policies of the government as well as the effects of the virus itself will, to an extent, disrupt or affect the purchasing power of a number of our people in Anambra State.

“It is simple economics that at times like this, the burden of such a pandemic and other resultant factors will contribute to weigh down the purchasing power of the ordinary man and woman,” Onunkwo said.