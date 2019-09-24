Ngozi Nwoke

Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak, has called on all African leaders to unite and defend their citizens.

Razak made the declaration while condemning the attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, especially Nigerian.

According to Razak, Nigeria laboured so much to save South Africa during the apartheid regime, so it is unexpected of its citizens to treat Nigerians with such inhumane attacks and hatred.

“It is so unfortunate that South Africans will treat Nigerians in such barbaric manner, after all the positive impact made on their economy and human development. I am sure that their forefathers who knew how much Nigeria contributed, and fought with their lives for the freedom of South Africans, will be disappointed.

“This is the highest level of ingratitude. I condemn the attacks and urge the South African government never to allow this attack repeat itself, because they will end up shooting themselves in the leg, which can be disastrous to the next generation.

“I also plead with African leaders to embrace unity, they should come together and redefine a true relationship for the good of Africans. “ he explained.