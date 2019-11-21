Mr Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Gov. Seriake Dickson to begin to make plans for his exit by immediately constituting a transition committee.

Nabena said on Thursday in Abuja while speaking with journalists that there was an urgent need for him to make his exit plan by immediately composing a transition government.

“He should use his remaining months in office to fast track the process of transition to the APC Governor elect in the state.

Nabena, lauded the 41-member Bayelsa Transition Committee already named by Dickson.

The APC candidate, Mr David Lyon, won the Nov. 16 governorship election in the state and is slated to assume office on Feb. 14, 2020.

According to Nabena, Dickson must be commended for swiftly inaugurating the 41-member transition committee.

He advised the governor to concentrate on preparing his handover notes in the remaining time he had left in office.

The APC deputy national spokesman also dismissed claims by Dickson that security agents connived with the APC to hijack electoral materials in many Local government Areas (LGAs) during the election.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the claim, noting that “it is obvious that the people of Bayelsa chose to embrace the change and massively rejected governor Dickson’s stooge.” (NAN)