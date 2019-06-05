Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leader of the group which worked tirelessly for the re-election of President Muhammad Buhari in Benue state,“ the Idoma for Buhari Campaign Organisation” (IBCO), Hon. Iwodi Friday Adogo, has urged the president to ensure that the immediate past Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe, is reappointed to his new cabinet.

Hon. Adogo made the call in a press statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja Wednesday while congratulating the Nigerian leader on his successful inauguration for a second term in office.

Hon. Adogo said his organization condemns in totality “some propagandists who are purportedly calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to jettison the immediate past Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, and replace him with another person from Benue State.”

The statement described those calling for Ogbeh’s removal as unpatriotic and selfish and said the man performed creditably enough to be reappointed.

The statement specifically condemned a group which has purportedly been in the forefront of the call against Ogbeh’s reappointment, saying the minister’s achievements are so overwhelming for anybody to express any iota of doubt about his capability.