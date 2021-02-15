an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Lagos State, Ibrahim Megida, has called on Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion, to rally support for the National Leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his drive towards a virile nation.

Speaking during an annual prayer meeting of a non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Mainland Independent Group (MIG), Megida, who represented Tunji Bello, a serving commissioner in Lagos State, in his capacity as special assistant on Politics, said of all the political leaders in the current dispensation, none compares with the APC leader in terms of unwavering dedication to the cause of the common man, the nation and its citizens.

Megida expressed surprise that not only did Lagos APC leadership sustain their humanitarian uplift of the needy; but intensified it, in spite of the hardship which came in the wake of the COVID-19.

His views was corroborated by Monsuru Owolabi Alao, a four-term member of the House of Representatives, who commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his dedication to duty and his sense of loyalty to the APC leader.

Prominent APC leaders, including MIG Chairman, Kayode Aransiola, and Nimota Morenkeji, an executive member of the group, and others took turns to commend Bello and Owolabi for their regular humanitarian assistance and empowerment of the needy.

Prominent leaders in Mainland council, Tayo Oyemade, Rasheed Shabi, Tajudeen Agoro, and others, advised members to embark on vigorous mobilisation with a view to enlisting new members to participate in the ongoing registration into the APC.

This, according to them, became necessary in view of the fact that politics is a game of numbers. They commended MIG leadership for the resilience and consistency which they had been able to demonstrate over the years, in spite of all odds, to make them a force to reckon with in terms of the tremendous positive and progressive impact they have continued to make in the society.

Also present on the occasion which took place at Golden Gate Restaurant, Sabo, Yaba, were Tayo Oyemade, Bola Aileru, Vice chairman Yaba LCDA, Executive chairman, Yaba LCDA, Rasheed Shabi, Ganiyu Salako, Tony Fasanmi, Tajudeen Agoro