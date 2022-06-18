From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Chairman of Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Organising Secretaries, Blessing Agbomhere, has pleaded with Nigerians and his party’s leadership to give its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the freedom to pick whoever he prefers as his running mate.

Agbomhere, the Zonal APC Secretary for South-South, further argued that a situation where leaders of some political groups and religious organizations are mounting pressure to influence the choice of one of their own will not augur well for the nation’s democracy.

The statement the APC chieftain issued in Abuja and made available to newsmen, maintained that it is within the constitutional rights of the party’s flag bearer to pick his running mate, regardless of the religious affiliation of the person he chooses.

He equally argued that what should bother Nigerians is the candidate and political party that will bring desired development to the country not the platform of Muslim-Muslim, Christian-Christian or any other combination of religious faiths.

“The emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as the presidential candidate of our great party, the APC has received wide acclaim, support and acceptance. All we need to do is to focus on winning the 2023 presidential election as a party and our victory will depend on our ability to carry Nigerians along.

“We cannot afford to lose focus by being distracted about who Tinubu may decide to choose as his running mate. The solution to the challenges confronting Nigeria does not rest on whether the running mate to Tinubu is Christain or Muslim.

“Nigerians are not interested in who becomes running mate to any of the presidential candidates. What they need is good governance that would guarantee security, stable polity and social economic progress. Nobody can carry a pass to the market on the basis of Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian tickets for Asiwaju or any other presidential candidate and get food items free.

“They only need a ticket that would guarantee the availability of products and economic empowerment to meet their needs. We are ready to support and vote for Tinubu irrespective of who he chooses as his running mate and we will work to ensure that Nigerians do the same,” Agbomhere quipped.

