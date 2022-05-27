From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Nasil Zakari has condemned the Nasarawa state chapter of the all Progressive Congress for accusing the National chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu of changing the delegates list for the National and state assembly primaries in Nasarawa state.

Zakari in a statement made available to journalists in Lafia condemned the statement by the state APC chairman, John Maman.

He said that the act by the state chairman was capable of bringing disunity among stakeholders in the state who were working in one accord.

He said the “National Chairman of our great party Distinguished Senator. Abdullahi Adamu is a true democrat who believes that power belongs to the people and can only allow the people to choose their leaders according to their conscience”.

He advised the state chairman to concentrate on winning the 2023 general election than accusing the National Secretariat of changing the list of delegates.

He also ask the state party Chairman to provide evidence that congresses were held to nominate the said delegates as directed by the National Secretariat.

The chieftain accused the state chapter of drawing up the list of delegates with serving state assembly members,without any input from other party faithfuls who bought forms to contest for various elective positions.

Zakari called on the state Chairman to issue an unreserved apology to the National Secretariat with immediate effect.

While congratulating Gov. Abdullahi Sule on his victory at the gubernatorial primaries the the Chieftain advised the governor not to be dragged into fighting the national chairman by some self seeking politicians for the overall interest of Nasarawa state.

Meanwhile the All Progressives Congress (APC) had late last night suspended the national and State House of Assembly primaries in Nasarawa state over alleged tempering with the authentic list of delegates in the state.

Dr John Mamman, Nasarawa state APC chairman, in a press conference said the party was sad after discovering that the authentic list of delegates sent to the national Secretariat for the party primaries has been tampered with.

Mamman said following the development, the national Secretariat had directed the primary committee to stop the state Assembly primaries in the state.

The state chairman said that the party would not tolerate this unwarranted distortion of the official delegates list sent to the national Secretariat.

He also warned that the party would not accept any list outside the authentic list of delegates.

Mamman enjoined the national Secretariat, in the interest of peace, unity, harmony and the progress of the party, to ensure that wishes of the law-abiding party members are respected.

He commended the national Secretariat, under the leadership of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, for setting machinery in motion for the conduct of primaries across the country.